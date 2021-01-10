Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.85 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 259,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.19, for a total value of $12,509,738.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,105,252 shares of company stock worth $51,731,114 over the last ninety days. 59.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 42.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

