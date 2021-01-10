BidaskClub Downgrades Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BVN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE BVN opened at $11.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $14.37.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,907 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 29.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 58,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 44.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 319,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 97,816 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,784 shares during the period. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

