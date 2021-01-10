Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.40.

DLR opened at $133.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day moving average is $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.08.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In related news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $150,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares in the company, valued at $150,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total transaction of $7,460,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 784,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,000,932.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 52,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $2,407,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,146,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $3,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

