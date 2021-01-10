Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

FCAU has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. AlphaValue upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE FCAU opened at $17.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.79. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $30.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after purchasing an additional 205,114 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 151.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 161,460 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth $445,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the third quarter worth $298,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: North America, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

