ZB (ZB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $216.73 Million

ZB (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. ZB has a total market capitalization of $91.00 million and approximately $216.73 million worth of ZB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZB has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One ZB token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, ZB.COM and ZBG.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

ZB Profile

ZB’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB’s official website is www.zb.com . ZB’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk

Buying and Selling ZB

ZB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, ZBG and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

