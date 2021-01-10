Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CCEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.55 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.68. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 1 year low of $28.35 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

