Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $331.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $386.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $384.33.

NYSE:NOC opened at $288.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 757.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,907 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 3,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,118 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

