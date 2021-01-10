The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised The Mosaic from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Mosaic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cleveland Research raised The Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.28.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $26.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.13. The Mosaic has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,043,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,913 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 5.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,945,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after acquiring an additional 431,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 31.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,740,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,010 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,824,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,329,000 after acquiring an additional 18,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,430,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

