MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.00 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 47.11%. MagnaChip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $10,063,750. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About MagnaChip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

