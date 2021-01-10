MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MagnaChip Semiconductor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Vertical Research started coverage on MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $568.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. MagnaChip Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.88.
In other MagnaChip Semiconductor news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $868,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $357,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $10,063,750. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,179,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 98,298 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.
About MagnaChip Semiconductor
MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.
