Analysts Set Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) PT at $65.82

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.82.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHAK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Shake Shack from $46.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $59,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 18,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,186.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 10,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $903,563.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,296 shares of company stock valued at $37,168,332 in the last quarter. 14.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,743,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,312,000 after acquiring an additional 644,910 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 376,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,251,000 after purchasing an additional 71,746 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after purchasing an additional 125,165 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 300,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,897,000 after purchasing an additional 73,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack stock opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.71 and a beta of 1.71. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.60.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

