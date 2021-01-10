Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

INN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.15 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.58. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. Analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.3% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 60.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

