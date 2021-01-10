Brokerages Set GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Price Target at $64.61

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) have been given an average rating of “Sell” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.61.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSX shares. Nomura lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get GSX Techedu alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $360,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GSX Techedu during the second quarter worth approximately $330,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,364,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. Institutional investors own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSX opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -127.68 and a beta of -0.39. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $141.78.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.