Connectome Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.78 Million (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Connectome has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. One Connectome token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00004186 BTC on popular exchanges. Connectome has a market cap of $2.02 million and $3.78 million worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00043159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,743.46 or 0.04372517 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00310731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00033701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013292 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Connectome Profile

Connectome (CNTM) is a token. It was first traded on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 tokens. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Connectome is connectome.to

Buying and Selling Connectome

Connectome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

