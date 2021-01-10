Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $39.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.19.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $78.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.37 and a beta of 2.02. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Perry A. Karsen sold 88,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $4,753,312.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,454 shares of company stock valued at $11,011,957. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $506,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 9,749 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

