First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.33.

Several research analysts have commented on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Boenning Scattergood lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,649,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 115,845 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 997,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after buying an additional 279,620 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 54,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth $3,468,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCF stock opened at $11.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 1.12.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

