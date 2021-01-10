Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

RBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Reliant Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Reliant Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Reliant Bancorp from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Reliant Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.45 and a 52 week high of $23.41. The stock has a market cap of $322.37 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.25. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kim York purchased 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.02 per share, with a total value of $49,832.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,495 shares of company stock valued at $82,223. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 20.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.