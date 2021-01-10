Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Otonomy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otonomy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.80.

OTIC opened at $5.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $284.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.17. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 774,259 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 503.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 141,800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 168.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

