Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.

MANH opened at $111.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The company had revenue of $149.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

