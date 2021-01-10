Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.29.
MANH opened at $111.21 on Friday. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 85.55 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day moving average is $96.63.
In other news, CEO Eddie Capel sold 10,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $1,096,048.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,157,743.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $2,081,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,873,018.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 683 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
