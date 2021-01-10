Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Sidoti downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $43.20 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.57.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 6,029 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $198,414.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,212,492.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 92,069 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,762,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 949,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,485,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,849 shares of company stock valued at $16,281,727 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

