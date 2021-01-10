Morgan Stanley Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.
Shares of LMT stock opened at $336.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $13,977,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
