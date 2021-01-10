Morgan Stanley Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $480.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $509.00 to $480.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $336.10 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $94.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LMT. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after buying an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth about $13,977,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

