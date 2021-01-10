NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NWG. ValuEngine raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.13.

NWG stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,622,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter worth $974,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $990,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

