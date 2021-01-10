PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $2.65. PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) shares last traded at $2.61, with a volume of 458,901 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) from C$1.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of C$133.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.59.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) (TSE:PHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$39.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$34.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

PHX Energy Services Corp. (PHX.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

