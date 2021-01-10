High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $10.82. High Liner Foods shares last traded at $10.65, with a volume of 31,158 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Cormark increased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.02, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of C$354.90 million and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.74.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$259.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$266.66 million. Research analysts predict that High Liner Foods Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In other news, Director Matthew Roy Hennigar sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$45,190.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at C$35,040.

High Liner Foods Company Profile (TSE:HLF)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

