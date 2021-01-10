Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.61. The stock has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 83,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 26,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.