AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Upgraded to “Sell” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AB. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AllianceBernstein from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AllianceBernstein from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of AB opened at $34.89 on Friday. AllianceBernstein has a 52-week low of $13.24 and a 52-week high of $36.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $900.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AB. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

