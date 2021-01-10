Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercantile Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.50.

NASDAQ MBWM opened at $28.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $460.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Research analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.58%.

In other news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of Mercantile Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBWM. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

