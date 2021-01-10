American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.76

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT.UN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.76 and traded as high as $3.39. American Hotel Income Properties REIT shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 109,429 shares traded.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$260.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.24.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

