Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.13

Shares of Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (TSE:BPF.UN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $10.73. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 43,883 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$230.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.65.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.36%.

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

