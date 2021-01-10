Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.59

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) (TSE:ICE) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.59 and traded as high as $3.80. Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.99.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (ICE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ICE)

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and operation of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities in North America. The company operates through six segments: Ice/Field Sales and Internal Programming, Restaurant and Lounge Operations, Sports Store Operations, Sponsorship, Space Rental, and Management and Consulting Services.

