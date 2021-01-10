LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

LPL has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LG Display from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LG Display from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. LG Display has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.19. LG Display had a negative net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LG Display will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LG Display by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in LG Display by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 210,466 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in LG Display during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in LG Display by 211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,290 shares during the last quarter. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.