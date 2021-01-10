High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.80

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $1.34. High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) shares last traded at $1.34, with a volume of 12,673 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.83.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (HWO.TO) (TSE:HWO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$18.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, which include foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, including a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

