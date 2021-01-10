Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.68-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.6-6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.5 billion.Micron Technology also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.68-$0.82 EPS.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.85. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $84.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Micron Technology from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.19.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares in the company, valued at $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,705 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

