Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Receives $64.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INDB. TheStreet raised shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at $227,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INDB stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $82.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.18. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

