Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,823.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 23,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $740,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,722,670 shares of company stock valued at $69,815,762 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -353.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

