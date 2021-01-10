The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The First Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, October 12th.

The First Bancorp stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. The company has a market cap of $289.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.09.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 941.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 384.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 52.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 23.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 9,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

