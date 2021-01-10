Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.
Shares of HIW opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
