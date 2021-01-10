Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HIW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Highwoods Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Shares of HIW opened at $37.78 on Thursday. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.60.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 43.16% and a return on equity of 14.22%. Analysts expect that Highwoods Properties will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 13,672.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

