JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $142.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Independent Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.99.

JPM stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $414.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $140.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Insiders sold 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.9% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

