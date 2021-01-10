Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Discovery from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

DISCK opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Discovery has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $30.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Discovery by 570.9% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

