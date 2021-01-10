Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,723.33 ($35.58).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

AHT opened at GBX 3,673 ($47.99) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,328.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,917.82. The stock has a market cap of £16.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. Ashtead Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,752 ($49.02).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 7.15 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

