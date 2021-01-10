Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) rose 33.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 436,482 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 234,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL)

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

