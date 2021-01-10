Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.18 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.12.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $113.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.50 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $318,149.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,595 shares of company stock worth $1,637,747. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

