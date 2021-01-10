Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of ADMS opened at $4.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $132.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.96.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,430 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

