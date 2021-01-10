Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $31.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $47.15.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.41%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 57.9% in the third quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.