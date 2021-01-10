Tripio Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Tripio token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Tripio has a total market cap of $3.03 million and $1.65 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Tripio is a token. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official website is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tripio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

