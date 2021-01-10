PIBBLE Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, PIBBLE has traded 24.4% lower against the US dollar. PIBBLE has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $84,414.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. The official website for PIBBLE is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

