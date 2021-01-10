BLAST (BLAST) Hits Market Capitalization of $74,691.73

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. During the last week, BLAST has traded 9% higher against the dollar. One BLAST coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and STEX. BLAST has a total market cap of $74,691.73 and approximately $14.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005657 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006056 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000161 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000794 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

