Ampleforth Price Down 2.6% This Week (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Ampleforth token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002504 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a total market capitalization of $218.72 million and $17.23 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00043057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.14 or 0.04394268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.33 or 0.00306397 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ampleforth Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 375,781,624 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,578,073 tokens. Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ampleforth using one of the exchanges listed above.

