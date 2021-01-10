Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.30.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

BPFH stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Boston Private Financial has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $994.46 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Private Financial news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57,252 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after purchasing an additional 464,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.