Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE? IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Power Integrations currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $92.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $38.57 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

