Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company. It specializing in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing and managing a portfolio of short-term, hard money real estate loans. Sachem Capital Corp. is based in Brandford, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sachem Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Sachem Capital stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. Sachem Capital has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $4.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SACH. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

